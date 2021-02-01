Students enjoy an afternoon of snowshoeing

HOKAH, MN. (WXOW) - Students at St Peter's Catholic School in Hokah enjoyed a fun way to get outside on Monday. To celebrate, Catholic Schools Week students strapped on snowshoes and took to the trails for an afternoon of outdoor activity.

Theresa VonArx, a teacher at St Peter's say this was a great way to get the students outside and introduce them to a new winter activity that they can all do in a covid safe way, "We are so lucky that this year we have snow and we have some really nice mild weather and it’s nice that we are able to take the kids outside especially now during Covid and be able to do an activity where they’re getting exercise and fresh air and still maintaining that safe distance."

Students will also head to the park for a day of sledding later this week.