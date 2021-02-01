Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A firebrand conservative Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor has filed a federal lawsuit over her legislative colleagues’ recent decision to censure her. The Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct” last week in a bipartisan vote. In a news release announcing the lawsuit, Chase’s office said she was “being singled out and selectively penalized for taking unpopular political positions.” The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing the Senate clerk from allowing the publication of the censure resolution in the chamber’s official journal. The state officials named as defendants didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.