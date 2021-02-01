Walz announces 35,000 vaccine doses for Minnesota seniors this week, new ‘vaccine finder’ site

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz has announced an increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply that will be available to Minnesota seniors this week.

According to a news release from the governor on Monday, more than 35,000 doses of the vaccine will be available at clinics, hospitals and community vaccination sites for Minnesotans 65 years old and older this week. Walz said seniors will have the opportunity to get vaccinated through local providers near where they live, in addition to community vaccination sites.

Walz also announced the launch of a new web page that will help Minnesotans locate places they can be vaccinated in their area. People can use an interactive map to find providers near them. The locator is currently meant for the state's seniors, but Walz said it will expand as more Minnesotans are eligible to be vaccinated.

“Our seniors have seen the worst of COVID, and it’s absolutely vital we get them the shots they need to stay healthy and safe,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “Today we’re putting vaccines directly in their communities and helping them find where they can get their shot. We need to ensure we’re protecting those most vulnerable to severe illness, and we’re directing healthcare providers to make that happen.”

Walz said the state is also setting up two permanent, large-scale community vaccination sites in Duluth and Minneapolis, with a third location in southern Minnesota set to launch next week. More sites may launch in the future, he added.

The sites are set to serve Minnesotans 65 years old and older, and the location in Minneapolis will also be used to vaccinate elementary through 12th grade educators and staff, and childcare workers.

“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care – places like smaller clinics, local hospitals, and community pharmacies,” Walz said in a news release. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home.”

According to the news release, Minnesotans who were not selected for a vaccine from the registry last week will remain on the list and continue to have the chance to be selected for an appointment at the state's community vaccination sites.

As of Friday, Minnesota reported that 418,299 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the state. This includes 111,715 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series.