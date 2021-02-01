WHO team in Wuhan visits provincial disease control center

WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has visited the disease control center in the province where the outbreak began. The WHO investigators arrived in the provincial capital Wuhan last month to look for clues and have visited hospitals and a seafood market where early cases were detected. The team’s visit to the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control on Monday came amid tight Chinese controls on access to information about the virus. China has sought to avoid blame for alleged missteps in its early response to the outbreak, while promoting alternative theories that the virus originated elsewhere. Following the visit, a member of the team, Peter Daszak, told reporters it had been a “Really good meeting, really important.”