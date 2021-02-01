Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month.

The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.

The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they’re eligible. If they aren’t, they’ll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.