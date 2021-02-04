Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

11:42 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Armstrong/Cooper 3, Anoka 2

Becker/Big Lake 5, Willmar 3

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 3

Blaine 5, Totino-Grace 4

Burnsville 5, Apple Valley 1

Champlin Park 7, Coon Rapids 2

Chisago Lakes 4, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Duluth Marshall 0

Eden Prairie 5, Blake 1

Elk river/Zimmerman 9, Spring Lake Park 2

Fergus Falls 5, St. Cloud 4

Forest Lake 4, Roseville 0

Gentry 8, Little Falls 1

Greenway 4, International Falls 3

Hastings 3, Simley 0

Kittson County Central 14, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Lakeville North 3, Eastview 0

Lakeville South 3, Farmington 0

Mankato East/ Loyola 4, Mankato West 0

Maple Grove 5, Andover 1

May-Port CG, N.D. 8, Bagley/Fosston 4

Minnetonka 6, St. Michael-Albertville 0

Moorhead 2, East Grand Forks 1, OT

Mounds View 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

North Branch 4, Pine City 1

Northern Lakes 11, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Prior Lake 7, Shakopee 0

Rogers 4, Osseo 3

Rosemount 5, Eagan 1

Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Waconia 3

St. Paul Johnson 9, Minnehaha Academy 3

Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Tartan 3, Hopkins 0

Thief River Falls 6, Red Lake Falls 0

Wayzata 7, Buffalo 1

Woodbury 4, East Ridge 1

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 6, Bemidji 0

Centennial 6, Armstrong/Cooper 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 4, Buffalo 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 2

Eden Prairie 3, Minneapolis 3, OT

Eveleth-Gilbert 4, North Shore Storm 1

Gentry 8, North St. Paul 0

Moorhead 2, North Wright County 1

Moose Lake Area 4, Princeton 2

New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 3, OT

St. Cloud 5, Fergus Falls 1

Stillwater 3, Woodbury 0

Wayzata 2, Holy Family Catholic 1

West Fargo, N.D. 4, East Grand Forks 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content