Trump rejects Dems’ request to testify at impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is rejecting a request by House Democrats to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial. Democrats are challenging the former president to explain why he and his lawyers have disputed key factual allegations related to their charge that he incited a violent mob to storm the Capitol. Trump adviser Jason Miller responded Thursday that “the president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.” Trump’s lawyers dismissed the request as a “public relations stunt.” The request from House impeachment managers doesn’t require Trump to appear, but it does warn that any refusal to testify could be used at trial to support arguments for a conviction.