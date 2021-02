WEST SALEM, Wis.(WXOW)- Tonight four- seed West Salem took on Altoona at home.

Early in the first period, Altoona's, Evan Gustafson scores the goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

Later on Altoona would score again this time from Brian Bresina as he sent it from the middle.

Altoona would go on to win 5-4.