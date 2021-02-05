Asian shares rise amid hopes for global economic rebound

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are rising, echoing a rally on Wall Street as hopes grow for a gradual global economic recovery from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China rose in Friday trading. Asian markets are getting a lift from positive employment data from the U.S., what appears to be a gradual decline in global COVID-19 cases and vaccine rollouts around the world. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, helped by strong company earnings and optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus.