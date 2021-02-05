Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccinations, finds limits

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — When it comes to fighting the coronavirus, Israel is discovering the limits of vaccines. The country famous for its high-tech prowess and spirit of innovation is home to the world’s speediest vaccination drive. It’s fueled from the top by national pride and a deep longing to start “getting back to life,” as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put it. But experts say reopening the country will still take months. It’s complicated by coronavirus mutations that have spread from Britain and South Africa, a refusal among some sectors to adhere to safety rules and wobbles in the pace of vaccinations.