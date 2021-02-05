Judge: Texan charged in Capitol riot can go on Mexico trip

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has granted permission for a West Texas flower shop owner charged in last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol to take a work-related four-day trip to Mexico. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Friday said in the order granting Jenny Cudd’s request for travel later this month that neither her pretrial services officer nor prosecutors opposed the request. The judge says she had no criminal history and said there was no evidence she was a flight risk or posed a danger to others. She was indicted this week by a federal grand jury on five charges related to the riot.