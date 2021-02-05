Myanmar junta arrests senior member of ousted ruling party

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A senior member of Myanmar’s deposed ruling party has become the latest prominent politician arrested as the country’s new military government confronts continuing resistance to its seizure of power. Win Htein had publicly called for civil disobedience in opposition to Monday’s coup. He says he is being detained for sedition, telling the BBC that the junta “are afraid of what I’m saying.” The military government blocked access to Facebook in an evident effort to thwart protest organizing, but signs of resistance were evident. Anti-coup graffiti appeared in Yangon and a spirited protest by about 20 people occurred in Mandalay.