Myanmar junta shuts Twitter and Instagram to curb protests

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Military authorities in charge of Myanmar have broadened a ban on social media following this week’s coup and shut Twitter and Instagram. Meanwhile residents in the biggest city of Yangon again banged pots and plastic bottles to show their opposition to the army takeover. In addition to Facebook, the military government ordered communications operators and internet service providers to cut access to Twitter and Instagram. The statement says some people are trying to use both platforms to spread fake news. Telenor, a Norway-based telecommunications company operating in Myanmar though a subsidiary, says it complied with the order but also challenged the necessity and proportionality of the directive. Resistance to the coup and arrests of activists and politicians have gathered steam.