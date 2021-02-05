UW-L women fall to UW-Eau Claire at home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After falling to the Blugolds by 18 on Wednesday, the Eagles couldn't bounce back and get a win tonight at home.

UW-Eau Claire led by eleven points at half and their dominance didn't falter heading into the third. They were sparked by two quick threes on back to back possessions.

First Jessie Ruden hit a step back three to put the Blugolds up by 15. She had 22 points in the matchup. Their next time down the floor, it was Tyra Boettcher on the assist from Katie Essen. They went up 41-25 and the Eagles seemed to be unable to find a spark.

But just when it seemed they were out of it, they made a comeback. With nine minutes left in the game, they trailed by only 6 after Julia Seidel hit back to back threes. The score was 48-42 and the Eagles were on the move.

However, not for long. The Blugolds had a few strong possessions including a three from Maize Deihl to seal their victory. UW-Eau Claire won it on the road, 64-48.