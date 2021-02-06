Bitter cold air dominates this weekend and next week.

Bitter cold stretch has started…

After highs in the single digits and lower teens Friday afternoon, the overnight lows dropped into the single digits above and below zero. Strong northwesterly winds up to 35 mph meant sub zero wind chills. This arctic surge starts a several day stretch of bitter cold conditions that will last through next week.

Wind Chill Advisory…

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until noon on Sunday. Northwest wills will be quite breezy today, but the winds will diminish more late tonight. Wind chills will be -10 to -20 today, and -25 to -35 tonight into Sunday morning. Bundle up to protect yourself and don’t forget about your pets.

Mostly dry and cold for the next week or so…

The jet stream will take most significant precipitation to our south, but there is a chance of light snow just south on Monday. We will monitor for any possible accumulation here. Our medium range outlook is strongly pointing to below normal temperatures through the middle of this month.

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden