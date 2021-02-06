Myanmar junta blocks internet access as coup protests expand

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military authorities appear to have cut most access to the Internet as they face a rising tide of protest over their coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government. Numerous internet users noted a slow disappearance of services that accelerated sharply late Saturday morning. A London-based service that tracks internet disruptions and shutdowns said Saturday afternoon that “a near-total internet shutdown is now in effect” in Myanmar. The communication blockages are a stark reminder of the progress Myanmar is in danger of losing after Monday’s coup plunged the nation back under direct military rule after a nearly decade-long move toward greater openness and democracy.