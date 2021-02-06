Turkish president takes action at protest-rocked university

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the country’s most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of protests. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision, published in the Official Gazette Saturday, says law and communications faculties are to be launched in Bogazici University. Critics say the establishment of new departments would allow the presidentially appointed rector to staff them with government loyalists. In an open letter to Erdogan, protesting Bogazici students called the decision to open new departments intimidation and “petty tricks.”