Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw has ruled that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work in which it is suggested he helped kill Jews during World War II. Lawyers for the woman, Filomena Leszczynska, argued that he was a Polish hero who had saved Jews, and that the scholars harmed the good name of her and her family. The District Court in Warsaw did not, however, rule that they should be forced to pay her 100,000 zlotys ($27,000), as her lawyers had demanded. Tuesday’s ruling can be appealed and is not final. The case was expected to set an important precedent for independent Holocaust research.