Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats muscled past Republicans on major portions of President Joe Biden’s pandemic plan, including a proposed $130 billion in school relief and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Democrats on the Education and Labor Committee say schools won’t be able to reopen safely until they get an infusion of funding to repair ventilation systems, buy protective equipment and take other steps recommended by health officials. The panel met Tuesday to craft its portion of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that tracks with Biden’s reopening plan. Republicans say they oppose the legislation.