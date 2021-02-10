Migration through Panama resumes after pandemic lockdown

BAJO CHIQUITO, Panama (AP) — After nearly a year stalled in migrant camps at the edge of the jungle, hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama and into neighboring Costa Rica in recent weeks. Panama closed its borders last March to try to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 2,000 migrants suddenly found their years-long journey toward the United States suspended. But on Jan. 29, Panama announced it was reopening its land borders, setting off a surge of migration through the dense jungle covering the Colombia-Panama border. Word of a new administration in the U.S. that looks more kindly on migrants gives them hope.