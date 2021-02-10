Two jailed on child sex crime charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men are in the La Crosse County Jail on several charges related to child sex crimes.

David Singer, 40, of La Crosse was arrested Tuesday. Online jail records show he's in custody on 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Child Abuse, and Child Sexploitation charges.

He remains jailed on a $10,000 cash bond. No court date is set for Singer

The same bond was set for Kyle Ward-May, 24, of La Crosse. He has two counts filed against him for Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Ward-May returns to court Thursday.