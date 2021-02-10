UN: Bring home kids from Syria with possible extremist links

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counter-terrorism chief is urging the repatriation of tens of thousands of women and children suspected of links to the Islamic State extremist group from Syria and Iraq. Vladimir Voronkov warns that many are being radicalized in deteriorating detention camps. He told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that “some 27,500 foreign children are still in harms way” in camps in northeastern Syria. Acting U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis warned that the global threat from Islamic State extremists “will grow if the international community does not repatriate their citizens.”