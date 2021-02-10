Xcel Energy sets milestone in wind energy generation

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) - Xcel Energy said Wednesday they one of the first providers in the country to produces 10,000 megawatts of wind energy.

The company said they reached that benchmark with ten new wind projects including those in the Upper Midwest.

Enough energy is generated by the projects to power two million homes each year according to Xcel.

By the end of 2021, Xcel estimates 31 percent of its capacity should come from wind turbines-more than 4,400 megawatts of that from projects owned and operated by Xcel.

They are now more than halfway to their goal of reducing carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2030 and going carbon free by 2050.