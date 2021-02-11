Ashley for the Arts announces first-ever Thursday headliner

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Marshall Tucker Band is set to kick off the 2021 Ashley for the Arts as the weekend's first performance.

The band takes the Soldier's Walk Stage on Thursday, becoming the event's first-ever Thursday headliner. Performances are set to continue at Arcadia's Memorial Park through the weekend on August 12, 13, and 14.

Other featured headliners at the event include Jefferson Starship, Foreigner, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Switchfoot, Kip Moore, Barenaked Lady, and Clare Dunn.

Admission to the Marshall Tucker Band's performance is free. To claim your complimentary free ticket, visit the Ashley for the Arts website. Tickets for the rest of the weekend are currently $20, with prices set to increase to $30 beginning July 1.