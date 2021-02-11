Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official and others say President Joe Biden wants to raise refugee admissions to 62,500 for the current budget year, overriding former President Donald Trump’s record-low limit of 15,000. The official and others with knowledge of the plans spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Biden must submit his proposal to Congress before making a determination and the State Department confirmed he has done that. Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started. It runs until September 30. Earlier this month, Biden announced plans to increase the cap even more in 2022 to 125,000.