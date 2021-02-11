Brewers release complete 2021 schedule

MILWAKUEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled their full 2021 schedule Thursday.

The regular season begins on April 1 at 1:10 p.m. at American Family Field against the Minnesota Twins. This is the first time in franchise history the Brewers will open their season with an interleague matchup.

The Brewers released the following additional information on their 2021 schedule:

The Brewers will play 16 of their 26 games in September at American Family Field. This includes the longest homestand of the season, a 10-game stay from Sept. 17-26 with series against the Chicago Cubs (Sept. 17-19), St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 20-23) and New York Mets (Sept. 24-26). Milwaukee will embark on a 10-game road trip from Aug. 9-19 with trips to Wrigley Field to face the Cubs (Aug. 9-12), PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (Aug. 13-15) and Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals (Aug. 17-19). For the second straight season, the Brewers will square off against the American League Central in Interleague play, including home series against Minnesota (April 1-4), Detroit (May 31-June 1), Kansas City (July 20-21) and the Chicago White Sox (July 23-25). The Brewers will travel to Kansas City (May 18-19), Minnesota (Aug. 27-29), Cleveland (Sept. 10-12) and Detroit (Sept. 14-15) in Interleague play.

Get a printable copy of the Brewers schedule here

Get a downloadable copy of the Brewers schedule here