Despite Biden’s push, a difficult road to peace in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The Biden administration’s push for peace in Yemen faces a tough road ahead. The warring sides have not held substantive talks since 2019 and are dug in on the ground, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched a new assault against government forces just days after President Joe Biden’s announcement. Biden cut off support for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels, which had come under sharp criticism for causing civilian casualties. But that doesn’t immediately undermine the kingdom’s ability to fight the war. Yemenis have suffered six years of bloodshed, destruction and humanitarian catastrophe, and they say it is too early to raise hopes in the new peace bid.