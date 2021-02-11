Ethnic minorities protest Myanmar coup, as opposition grows

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Members of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities marched through streets in traditional dress and floated on wooden long boats in a scenic lake to protest last week’s coup. Thursday’s demonstrations are a sign of the broad and growing resistance to the military takeover. Opposition to the coup received a major boost from abroad from U.S. President Joe Biden, who ordered new sanctions and promised more measures to come as he demanded the junta hand power back to the elected government. The military seized power on Feb. 1, ousting leader Aung San Suu Kyi and preventing newly elected lawmakers from opening a new session of Parliament. It was a shocking reversal after about a decade of progress toward democracy in Myanmar.