Gundersen Health System bringing hospital-level care to homes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System is extending their level of patient care by bringing it to their homes to allow for more comfort and convenience.

"The Gundersen Hospital at Home Program is intended to allow us to care for patients in the comfort of their own home," said Hospitalist Dr. Stephanie Carroll, M.D.

Gundersen is partnering with Contessa, the leading operator of home hospital care, to bring this program to life.

"We're excited to partner with Contessa who has expertise in this type of care to allow our patients an option that is different than actually coming into the physical hospital and staying there," said Dr. Carroll.

She explained that it's a combination between virtual care and hands on at-home care.

"A patient would present to our emergency room with a concern. They are evaluated by our emergency room staff and also our coordinator for this work and our hospitalist team member comes to see the patient in the emergency room. They then evaluate the patient and if they are a good candidate to care for them from home, we are able then to send them home with medications as needed, with IV's as needed, nursing support, and whatever they need for their care," said Dr. Carroll.

The clinician then sees them virtually daily to check up on them. Carroll said it will allow for more comfort for their patients.

"It gives us a potential way for caring for patients at home, which they are so much more comfortable when they are surrounded by a familiar place, familiar family and friends," said Carroll. "The work that Contessa has done has demonstrated very high satisfaction from patients. They have been able to decrease the number of times patients have had to return to the hospital for care," said Dr. Carroll.

She said it is overall a more healing environment for people to be in. Gundersen's goal is to start the program in this coming April. They will start with a select group of patients in order to ensure that the care model is safe and effective.

"I am excited to be able to give care to patients at home. This hospital-level care, it's just so much more comfortable for them to be in that environment when they can be," said Dr. Carroll.