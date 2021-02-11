La Crosse Police promotes four

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department congratulates four officers who will be receiving job promotions.

Three women will be moving up in the ranks, Averie Petasky-Schott becoming a Captain, Linnea Miller becoming a Lieutenant, and Brooke Pataska is promoted to Sergeant. And one gentleman, Cory Brandl, becoming a Sergeant.

Police Chief Shawn Kudron tells News 19 that its no surprise these officers moved up the ladder.

"A unique thing about a promotion is that not only are they are taking on more responsibility within our agency, but they are going to be serving the community in a different capacity," Kudron said. "I can tell you all four of them are ready for that, and these promotions are very well deserved."

The ceremony for those promoted will likely happen toward the end of April.