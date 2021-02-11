Lawyer who defended Trump accustomed to political disaster

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Bruce Castor, a onetime rising-star prosecutor from suburban Philadelphia, made something of a comeback earlier this week in heading to the well of the U.S. Senate to defend his client, Donald Trump, in the ex-president’s second impeachment trial. Castor had burned bridges with much of the Republican establishment after a series of election losses in Pennsylvania and pretty much stayed out of sight. His moment in the national glare on Tuesday was seen as an ambling and at times aimless hourlong disquisition in search of a point. Castor will have a second chance to make a different impression when he begins to present Trump’s defense, expected Friday.