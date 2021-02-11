Minnesota reports 907 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that another 907 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Four cases were reported in Houston County, MDH said. Winona County saw one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 470,803 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 37,103 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 21,390 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 43,203 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,871,077. About 3,337,790 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 456,849 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that 24 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Thirteen of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,343 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department said 3,996 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 599,218 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Minnesota. This includes 177,239 people who have completed the two-dose vaccine series. The state said 10.8% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 3.2% have completed the vaccine series.

MDH also said a total of 24,989 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,168 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

