‘We are dying in here’: 911 plea cues human trafficking hunt

Federal, state and local authorities in Texas are searching for a tanker truck days after a 911 caller in the San Antonio area reported dozens of people were trapped inside it. In the recording of the Monday emergency call, a man can be heard pleading for help. He says in Spanish that he and about 80 people were inside the tanker and could not breathe. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says he hopes to find the people who were trapped, but he doesn’t want to prosecute them. Salazar says his agency doesn’t know the make or model of the truck, which offers a glimpse into the difficulties in investigating human trafficking.