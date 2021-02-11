Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Wabasha County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
