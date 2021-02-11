Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Last updated today at 10:04 pm
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Vernon County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

