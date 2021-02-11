Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 3:14 am
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

