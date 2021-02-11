Winter weather is latest snag for lagging vaccine rollout

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Add another obstacle to the already stuttering rollout of COVID-19 vaccines — brutal winter weather creating dangerously frigid and treacherous conditions and forcing tens of thousands of would-be shot takers to wait a little longer. Limited vaccine supply, varying state plans and other points of confusion have slowed the vaccination effort. Now comes a bitter spell of winter weather from the West Coast through the South. Worse still, the stretch of nasty weather is expected to last for several days. Vaccination plans are being postponed from Oregon to Oklahoma, which is especially worrisome for those hoping to get a second dose within the suggested timeline.