Yad Vashem concerned over Polish case against researchers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial says it is “deeply disturbed” by the implications of a libel case in Poland. Two prominent Holocaust researchers were ordered to apologize to a woman for allegedly slandering her uncle over his wartime actions. Lawyers for the 81-year-old woman argued that the scholars had slandered her late uncle by suggesting he had helped kill Jews during World War II. The family says he saved Jews during the German occupation of Poland. Yad Vashem stressed the importance of academic freedom and said any attempt to limit it through political or legal pressure was “unacceptable.”