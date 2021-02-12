18 bags of body hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in the western Mexico city of Guadalajara have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts. Prosecutors say police found one human limb near a highway overpass, which led them to the heap of taped-up bags in a gully nearby. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many corpses the parts belonged to. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies from a secret grave in El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. Jalisco state is home to Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful. The cartel has been fighting a breakaway faction in and around Guadalajara for years.