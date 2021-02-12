Australia report says make Google and Facebook pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament will debate making Google and Facebook pay for news after a Senate committee recommended no changes to the world-first draft laws. The Senate Economics Legislation Committee has been scrutinizing the bill since it was introduced to Parliament in December. The senators rejected Facebook and Google’s arguments that the so-called media bargaining code is unworkable. The code would force the digital giants to negotiate payment to Australian news media for the news content that the platforms link to. Parliament is scheduled to consider the bill on Tuesday. The conservative government hopes the Parliament approves the legislation during the next two-week sitting.