Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from unlikely source

CHICAGO (AP) — In the heart of a Black neighborhood hard hit by COVID-19, a community hospital faces stiff resistance to vaccination from its own workers. Just 37% of the doctors, nurses and support staff at Roseland Community Hospital on Chicago’s South Side have been vaccinated even though as health care employees they’re first in line. The hold-outs include doctors, nurses, cafeteria workers and other support staff. Many cite vaccine myths and historical medical mistreatment of Black people. Some plan to wait until spring or summer — a risky choice, given high infection rates and emerging more contagious virus variants.