CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

The nation’s top public health agency says in-person schooling can be done safely with mask use, social distancing and other strategies. In a report released Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening in the middle of pandemic that has killed more than 479,000 people in the U.S. The CDC’s roadmap for getting students back to classrooms had been highly anticipated. But its guidance is just that — the agency cannot force schools to reopen, and agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.