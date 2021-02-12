Skip to Content

Chinese vaccine will pull Hungary ahead of EU, PM says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister is predicting his country could pull ahead of other European Union members in giving COVID-19 vaccinations due to its plan to use a vaccine made in China. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a radio interview Friday that Hungary could vaccinate 3.5 million more people than European countries of similar size by the end of May. Half a million doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine are due to arrive in Hungary next week, and the country started administering a Russian-made vaccine on Friday. Orban’s government has criticized the pace of the European Union’s vaccine rollout and in recent months sought vaccines from countries outside the bloc’s common procurement program.

