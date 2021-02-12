Skip to Content

Court: Universities can be sued over cancer gene mix-up

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan court has reinstated lawsuits against two universities over mistaken results that were discovered years after two sisters were tested for a high risk of skin cancer. The appeals court says lawsuits filed by a family against the University of Michigan and Yale University were not untimely. In 1999, Michael and Susan Lonsway consulted with a University of Michigan cancer genetics expert because of a family history of melanoma. Blood tests showed one daughter had the gene mutation but the other did not. In 2014, Yale discovered a mix-up and said the girls’ test results should have been reversed. The family didn’t learn about it until more than two years later. 

Associated Press

