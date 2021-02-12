Eagles get revenge on River Falls

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Eagles never trailed on Friday night versus the River Falls Falcons, leading to a 83-52 win.

It was a balanced attack for UWL with five players in double figures. Craig Steele scored a career-high 15 points. Ethan Anderson also scored 15, Wyatt Cook had 14, Seth Anderson & Sean Suchomel each had 10.

A full box score and game recap can be found here.

The Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season. They will return to action on Wednesday (2/17) at UW Stout.