Fort McCoy firefighters complete training for under-ice diving

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - Nearly 40 firefighters completed under-ice dive and iced-surface rescue training, hosted by Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Brady Brever, the Department worked with Jeff Zilliox from Marineland Dive to help firefighters complete required training certifications at Big Sandy Lake. "The training also included some scenario-based activity to train on surface rescue from ice and to incorporate a dive under ice, as well," said Zilliox.

Brever stated one training scenario required participants to respond to a dispatch call informing them that an adult had fallen through the ice. After conducting a surface rescue, firefighters were then informed that a second person had gone under.

"This is a realistic call requiring both surface and dive operations. The goal of the training was to simulate a multi-patient scenario in real time," said Brever. "Once complete with the scenario, the dive team continued training on search patterns to reinforce communication and search skills." The same exercise was conducted on multiple days in order to incorporate as many divers as possible.

Zilliox said he first began training Fort McCoy firefighters when the Department formed the dive team 10 years ago. "Even though we do this every year, even when we’re not teaching a bunch of new guys, we will still come out and do this because it is that important," Zilliox said. "Ice diving is about practice, practice, practice."

According to the Department, divers also practiced going in and out the ice while tethered to a line with a communications connection. In an effort to help participants become well-versed in using equipment, Zilliox said divers trained with dry suits and full-face masks.

Additionally, the firefighters completed lost diver and search scenarios by being underwater for about 15 to 20 minutes. Brever believes these scenarios help divers learn what it’s like in case they have to assist in a real-world emergency.

"Our surface rescue and divers performed well," Brever said. "They demonstrated rapid response and recovery on the surface rescue as well as communication skills during dive operations for the second patient."

Brever also stated he believes the training event is a prime example of what training should look like, as the scenarios were as realistic and accurate to events as possible.

According to Brever, diving is just one of the many capabilities Fort McCoy firefighters have to support the installation as well as local communities through mutual aid.

To learn more about Fort McCoy, visit the Fort McCoy website.