Danish police find IS flag in raid of bomb-making suspects

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish authorities say 14 people have been arrested in Denmark and Germany on suspicion of preparing one or several attacks in the two countries. Police said Friday that the discovery of an Islamic State group flag could indicate the suspects “have a connection or sympathy with the terror organization.” The operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service called the findings “worrying” but said “it is our assessment that there was no imminent danger.” He says some of the individuals arrested in Denmark had acquired weapons and police “found things that can be used to make a bomb” as well as the IS flag.