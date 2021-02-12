Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 84, Mason City 50
Monticello 49, West Branch 39
Tripoli 54, Nashua-Plainfield 35
Valley, West Des Moines 72, Urbandale 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny 45, Ames 32
Ballard 48, Winterset 37
Carroll 71, ADM, Adel 58
Dallas Center-Grimes 58, Newton 31
Des Moines, Roosevelt 60, Ottumwa 23
Fort Dodge 66, Marshalltown 20
Indianola 53, Norwalk 47
Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Iowa City High 47
Newell-Fonda 88, Ridge View 53
North Polk, Alleman 58, Boone 51
Urbandale 35, Valley, West Des Moines 33
Waukee 49, Southeast Polk 46
Class 1A Substate 1=
Second Round=
Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/