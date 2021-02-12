Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 63, Highland 50
Hurley 69, Mellen 51
Kickapoo 57, Weston 19
Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66
Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53
Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65
Suring 59, Wausaukee 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sheboygan Christian vs. Random Lake, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
West Bend East 74, West Allis Central 48
Division I Section 3=
Regional Semifinal=
Waunakee 55, Oregon 46
Division I Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24
Division II Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Shawano 58, Marinette 21
Division III Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Amherst def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Division III Section I=
Regional Semifinal=
Barron def. Cumberland, forfeit
Division V Section 2=
Regional Semifinal=
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran def. Oneida Nation, forfeit
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/