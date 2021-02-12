Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:15 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benton 63, Highland 50

Hurley 69, Mellen 51

Kickapoo 57, Weston 19

Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66

Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53

Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65

Suring 59, Wausaukee 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sheboygan Christian vs. Random Lake, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

West Bend East 74, West Allis Central 48

Division I Section 3=

Regional Semifinal=

Waunakee 55, Oregon 46

Division I Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Hudson 62, Chippewa Falls 24

Division II Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Shawano 58, Marinette 21

Division III Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Amherst def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Division III Section I=

Regional Semifinal=

Barron def. Cumberland, forfeit

Division V Section 2=

Regional Semifinal=

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran def. Oneida Nation, forfeit

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content