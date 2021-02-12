Friday’s Scores

Skip to Content

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 67, Bagley 43

Albany 77, Foley 45

Annandale 68, Watertown-Mayer 29

Ashby 61, Parkers Prairie 48

Barnum 77, Carlton 44

Battle Lake 77, Underwood 46

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 87, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Belle Plaine 68, Mayer-Lutheran 64

Bemidji 41, Alexandria 25

Browerville/Eagle Valley 53, Swanville 46

Cherry 68, International Falls 62

Chisholm 50, Hill City 19

Cloquet 56, Grand Rapids 43

Cretin-Derham Hall 79, Roseville 51

Cromwell 69, Cook County 22

DeLaSalle 71, St. Anthony 38

Deer River 120, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Delano 60, Holy Family Catholic 46

Duluth East 67, Cambridge-Isanti 28

East Grand Forks 83, Crookston 46

Eden Prairie 69, Buffalo 50

Eden Valley-Watkins 64, Maple Lake 25

Edina 88, St. Michael-Albertville 76

Fertile-Beltrami 91, Climax/Fisher 48

Forest Lake 92, East Ridge 83

Goodhue 62, Kenyon-Wanamingo 32

Hayfield 69, New Richland-H-E-G 48

Holy Angels 98, Brooklyn Center 63

Kimball 76, Paynesville 69

Lakeville South 71, Eagan 68

Litchfield 63, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 44

Little Falls 62, Zimmerman 53

Luverne 86, Windom 65

Mabel-Canton 63, Kingsland 50

Mahnomen/Waubun 86, Park Christian 54

Marshall 89, Redwood Valley 53

Minneapolis North 81, Minneapolis Roosevelt 37

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 58

Minneota 92, Canby 34

Mora 63, St. Cloud Cathedral 58

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 77, Breckenridge 54

Mounds View 74, Stillwater 65

North Woods 110, Mesabi East 57

Northern Freeze 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53

Orono 85, Jordan 73

Osakis 62, Upsala 51

Owatonna 70, Winona 49

Park (Cottage Grove) 65, Irondale 44

Pierz 76, Milaca 37

Pine City 80, Isle 23

Princeton 101, Hermantown 88

Prior Lake 84, Burnsville 44

Red Lake 83, Clearbrook-Gonvick 80

Red Lake County 66, Sacred Heart 53

Richfield 79, Fridley 72

Robbinsdale Cooper 57, Chanhassen 52

Rockford 74, New London-Spicer 56

Royalton 61, Holdingford 30

Rush City 51, Onamia 26

Shakopee 87, Apple Valley 66

Southland 71, Lanesboro 57

St. Clair 92, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 26

Tartan 74, North St. Paul 57

Tri-City United 54, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85, Laporte 24

Waseca 83, Fairmont 46

Wayzata 68, Hopkins 60

Win-E-Mac 61, Fosston 46

Woodbury 62, White Bear Lake 43

Worthington 82, Jackson County Central 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 50, Park Rapids 47, OT

Alexandria 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Minnewaska 22

Bemidji 68, St. Cloud Apollo 40

Bethlehem Academy 66, United South Central 53

Chanhassen 70, Robbinsdale Cooper 59

Chaska 71, Minnetonka 66

Chisago Lakes 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 39

DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 50

Detroit Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 42

Eden Prairie 88, Buffalo 58

Farmington 44, Eastview 36

Fergus Falls 44, Crookston 37

Forest Lake 73, East Ridge 49

Fosston 58, Red Lake Falls 51

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 62, Red Lake County 46

Hancock 62, West Central 45

Hayfield 60, New Richland-H-E-G 50

Henry Sibley 37, Hastings 31

Holy Angels 71, Visitation 35

Holy Family Catholic 77, Delano 60

Hopkins 71, Wayzata 54

Hutchinson 66, New Prague 46

Irondale 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 43

Kasson-Mantorville 70, Kenyon-Wanamingo 30

Lac qui Parle Valley 57, Central Minnesota Christian 40

Lakeview 50, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 47

Lakeville South 51, Eagan 45

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, North Lakes Academy 27

MACCRAY 51, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 19

Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 68

Mankato West 63, Mankato East 53

Marshall 79, Redwood Valley 44

Menahga 82, Littlefork-Big Falls 27

Minneota 92, Yellow Medicine East 34

Montevideo 81, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 68

Mountain Lake 50, Murray County Central 40

New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 43

Northfield 72, Rochester Century 69

Orono 61, Jordan 54

Pelican Rapids 43, Breckenridge 41

Pequot Lakes 57, Crosby-Ironton 53

Perham 68, Hawley 48

Red Rock Central 60, Hills-Beaver Creek 57

Renville County West 69, Dawson-Boyd 25

Rosemount 62, Lakeville North 42

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Canby 36

Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 14

Sleepy Eye 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59

Stillwater 78, Mounds View 36

Waconia 87, Mound Westonka 35

Warroad 62, Lake of the Woods 41

Waseca 40, Fairmont 35

Watertown-Mayer 54, Annandale 44

West Lutheran 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 30

Windom 57, Luverne 52

Worthington 80, Jackson County Central 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

